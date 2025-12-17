India and Ethiopia share warmth in climate and spirit: PM Modi

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (IANS) Hailing ties between India and Ethiopia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the two nations share warmth in climate and spirit and recalled how people started writing a new chapter in bilateral ties even before the diplomatic relations between the two nations had started.

While addressing the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, PM Modi recalled the contribution of Indian teachers in the growth and prosperity of the African nation.

He noted that the connection between India and Africa has "grown manyfold" over the 11 years of his government and added that more than 100 visits at the level of Heads of State and Government have been exchanged.

"India and Ethiopia share warmth in climate as well as in spirit. Nearly 2000 years ago, our ancestors built connections across the great waters. Across the Indian Ocean, merchants sailed with spices, cotton, coffee and gold, but they traded more than goods; they exchanged ideas, stories and way of life. Ports like Adulis and Dholera were not just trade centres; they were bridges between civilisations," he said.

In modern times, PM Modi said, the bilateral relationship "entered a new era" when Indian soldiers fought alongside Ethiopians for the liberation of Ethiopia in 1941.

"Our formal diplomatic relations began soon after India became independent. But, even before embassies were set up, our people had already started writing a new chapter together," he added.

"Thousands of Indian teachers came to Ethiopia. They taught children in Addis Ababa, in ...from Bahirdar to Macaulay. They reached Ethiopian schools and entered Ethiopian hearts. Even today, many Ethiopian parents speak warmly about Indian teachers who shape the future of their children. And just as Indian teachers came here, Ethiopian students also travelled to India, seeking knowledge and friendship. They went to India as students and returned home as the builders of modern Ethiopia," he added.

He said that India is honoured to have been chosen by Ethiopia as a trusted partner to develop its foreign ministry's data centre.

Stressing that India is known as the pharmacy of the world, PM Modi recalled the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said, "During the COVID pandemic, the entire world was worried. It was a very difficult time. Despite limited resources, we considered it our sacred duty to humanity to do everything possible to help others. India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries. It was India's proud privilege to supply Ethiopia with over 4 million vaccine doses."

Highlighting how the two nations are "vibrant and diverse democracies", PM Modi said, "As vibrant and diverse democracies, we both understand that democracy is a way of life and it is a journey. It is shaped sometimes by debate, sometimes by disagreement, but always by belief in the rule of law and the will of the people. Both our constitutions reflect this spirit."

"India's constitution begins with the words 'We The People of India', 'We The Nations, Nationalities and the People of Ethiopia', their message is the same, our destiny is in our hands," he added.

He said that he had the honour to lay a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument earlier in the day and called it a "timeless reminder of how Ethiopia's victory inspires the entire colonised world in its best for its dignity and freedom."

PM Modi announced that he and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali have decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership, noting that this will allow the two nations to cooperate in technology, innovation, mining, sustainability and clean energy.

"Today, Indian companies are among the largest foreign investors in Ethiopia. They have invested more than USD 5 billion in diverse sectors like textiles, manufacturing, agriculture, health and more, and they have created more than 75000 local jobs. But, I'm sure we can all agree our partnership has a lot more potential, that's why Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and I took a big step forward yesterday. We have decided to elevate our bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership," he said.

"This will unleash the potential of our economy through cooperation in technology, innovation, mining, sustainability and clean energy. It will also secure the future of our people through cooperation in food security, health security and capacity building," PM Modi added.

Additionally, he said that both nations will also enhance trade and investment cooperation, defence and security ties, adding that as Developing Countries, "we have a lot to learn from and offer to each other."

The Prime Minister said that agriculture forms the backbone of India and Ethiopia, adding, "It fits our people. It sustains our farmers. It connects tradition with innovation. We can work together to develop better seeds, irrigation systems and soil health technology."

"As climate change affects rainfall and crop cycles, we can share knowledge in climate-resilient farming, from dairy farming to farm mechanisation, from millet research to food processing. Together we can help farmers properly," he added.

--IANS

akl/sd/