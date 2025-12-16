PM Modi’s Ethiopia visit elevates bilateral ties to strategic partnership

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ethiopia on Tuesday marked a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations, with both nations elevating their ties to a strategic partnership.

The visit witnessed the signing of multiple agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across diverse sectors.

Key outcomes included an Agreement on Co-operation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing a Data Centre at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both countries also finalised an Implementing Arrangement for Co-operation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations Training.

In a major financial development, India signed an MoU on Debt Restructuring for Ethiopia under the G20 Common Framework.

Educational and capacity-building initiatives featured prominently, with India announcing the doubling of scholarships for Ethiopian scholars under the ICCR programme and introducing specialised short-term courses in Artificial Intelligence for Ethiopian students and professionals under the ITEC programme.

Healthcare cooperation will also expand, as India pledged support to augment the capacity of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa, focusing on maternal and neonatal care.

The agreements underscore India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ethiopia through technology, education, healthcare, and global peacekeeping efforts.

--IANS

scor/dan