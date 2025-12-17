My visit has given fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties: PM Modi

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (IANS) Thanking people of Ethiopia for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that his visit has given fresh momentum to bilateral ties and strengthened a relationship rooted in shared values and a common vision for the future.

He also expressed gratitude to Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali for coming to the airport to see him off.

"As I conclude a truly memorable visit to Ethiopia, I carry with me the warmth of its people and the depth of our enduring friendship. This visit included productive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and the honour of addressing the Ethiopian Parliament. This visit has given fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties and strengthened a relationship rooted in shared values and a common vision for the future. We have elevated our relations to a Strategic Partnership which will greatly benefit our nations. My gratitude to the Government and people of Ethiopia. Also grateful to PM Abiy Ahmed Ali for coming to the airport when I left Ethiopia," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his two-day visit to Ethiopia and emplaned for Oman for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali once again drove PM Modi in his car to the airport and personally bid farewell to the Indian leader as he emplaned for Oman. In a notable and personal gesture, Abiy Ahmed Ali had also received PM Modi at the airport on Tuesday and himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali planted a sapling in Addis Ababa under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Initiative.'

"After my Parliament address in Addis Ababa this morning, joined PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and other dignitaries in planting a sapling as a part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A tree for Mother) and the Green Legacy initiative of Ethiopia," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also addressed the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament and drew parallels with 'Vande Mataram' and Ethiopia's national anthem 'March Forward, Dear Mother Ethiopia', saying that both countries refer to their land as "mother", which reflects their shared perspective.

"It was a great honour and privilege to address the Ethiopian Parliament this morning. Ethiopia’s rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. I conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening our partnership, guided by shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for peace, development and cooperation," PM Modi posted on X before leaving for Oman.

In his address, PM Modi drew parallels to India's national song 'Vande Mataram' and Ethiopia's national anthem, saying that both refer to land as mother and inspire to take pride in the heritage, culture, beauty and protect the motherland.

"With the call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas' which means together with everyone's growth, trust and effort, our emotions with our motherland, also reflect our shared perspective," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also expressed his delight after interacting with ministers and MPs of Ethiopia after his address to the Ethiopian Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa and also visited the Adwa Museum, where the officials briefed him about the history of the African nation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', for which he expressed his deep gratitude to the government and the people of the African nation.

--IANS

akl/as