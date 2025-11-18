India-Germany bolster defence ties, focus on co-production and regional security

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting with the State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence Plotner in New Delhi.

They discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment.

“The co-chairs reaffirmed commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence ties as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its press release.

“They also exchanged views on the regional security situation and discussed intensifying bilateral exchanges, including the institution of military exercises. Germany will be participating in TARANG SHAKTI (multinational air combat exercise) and MILAN (multinational naval exercise), which is planned in 2026,’ it added.

Notably, India is the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Net Security Provider’ for countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

According to the MoD, the Defence Secretary informed the visiting German delegation that India’s approach to the region is guided by its vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions).

“India has been working closely with countries in the IOR on a range of areas from development partnership, defence and maritime security, capacity building and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. The German side acknowledged India’s role in the Indian Ocean Region,” the MoD said.

The two sides emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the industries of both nations, especially in the field of niche technology.

India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by common values and shared goals.

Both countries are celebrating 25 years of ‘Strategic Partnership' this year.

The importance of strengthening the defence and security aspects of the relationship has increased manifold, which reflects the mutual trust that has been nurtured across decades.

--IANS

sas/dan