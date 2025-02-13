Breaking News

featuredfeatured
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2025, 08:56 AM

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Backed by Andy Flower for IPL 2025 Leadership

featuredfeatured
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2025, 08:12 AM

Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Ushering New Era of Leadership

featuredfeatured
M R LaluM
M R Lalu·Feb 13, 2025, 07:49 AM

Delhi’s Shifting Sands – Performance Vs Promises

featuredfeatured
Geopolitics
Dr Alon Ben-MeirD
Dr Alon Ben-Meir·Feb 13, 2025, 07:35 AM

Trump Is Not Making America Great Again, He Is Dismantling America’s Greatness Brick By Brick

featuredfeatured
Television
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2025, 02:46 PM

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out, Streaming Soon on Amazon MX Player

featuredfeatured
Banking
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2025, 02:39 PM

RBI Lifts Restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank for Credit Cards, Online Onboarding

featuredfeatured
America
Dr Alon Ben-MeirD
Dr Alon Ben-Meir·Feb 10, 2025, 09:40 AM

Trump’s Confrontational Foreign Policy Defies His “America First” Agenda

featuredfeatured
Business
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 09:09 AM

Valentine's Day Roses from Krishnagiri Ready for Export Despite Setback

featuredfeatured
Delhi
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 07:54 AM

Delhi LG VK Saxena Tells Atishi She Was 'Cursed by Yamuna Maiya' After Resignation

featuredfeatured
Music
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 02:25 PM

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Street Performance Stopped by Police Over Permit Issue

featuredfeatured
Technology
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 12:24 PM

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Showcase AI-Powered Technologies

featuredfeatured
Delhi
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 11:00 AM

Swati Maliwal Slams Atishi for Celebrating Kalkaji Win Amid AAP’s Poll Defeat

featuredfeatured
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 07:15 AM

Australia Clinches First Series Win in Sri Lanka in 14 Years After Dominant Performance

featuredfeatured
Religious Tourism
Prof. Mahesh Chand GuptaP
Prof. Mahesh Chand Gupta·Feb 09, 2025, 06:51 AM

Temples in Muslim countries: Infinite flow of Sanatan culture

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 05:37 AM

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet 'Time to Go' Sparks Fan Concern

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 04:21 AM

India’s Tourism Boom Spurs Investor Confidence, Hotel Sector Expands Rapidly