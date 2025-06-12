From Hollywood to the Himalayas: Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Celebrates 25 Years of Sanyas at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh

In a powerful and historic celebration of devotion, transformation, and unwavering spiritual commitment, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, International Director of Parmarth Niketan and President of Divine Shakti Foundation today marks 25 years since taking Sanyas Diksha—formal monastic initiation—at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, on the sacred banks of Mother Ganga in Rishikesh.

The silver jubilee celebration was held on Parmarth Niketan’s Shri Rama Katha stage, graced by the divine presence of some of India’s most revered saints and spiritual leaders, including:

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, her Guru and the one who initiated her into Sanyas

Pujya Swami Ramdevji

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rajendra Dasji

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravindra Puriji

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetnanandji

Pujya Sant Shri Murlidharji

Pujya Acharya Balkrishanji

Pujya Dr. Chinmaya Pandya ji

Pujya Shri Ajay Bhai ji

And many other revered saints

Their presence, blessings, and messages offered a powerful testament to the spiritual depth and national significance of this milestone.

What makes this occasion especially remarkable is not just that someone took Sanyas, but that a young, well-educated American woman—raised in Los Angeles, a Stanford graduate with a PhD in psychology — adopted the tradition of Sanatana Dharma, chose the path of renunciation and has stayed steadfast in India for nearly three decades. Sadhviji’s life has been dedicated to serving humanity and Sanatana Dharma with extraordinary devotion and impact.

Over these decades, Sadhvi has become a leading voice of Indian spirituality on the global stage, speaking at the United Nations and international forums across six continents. Her service has included the following roles:

International Director, Parmarth Niketan

Secretary-General, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA)

President, Divine Shakti Foundation

Co-Chair, Multifaith Advisory Council to the United Nations

Co-President, Religions for Peace

Board Member, World Council of Religious Leaders

Steering Committee Member, International Partnership for Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD)

Director, International Yoga Festival, Parmarth Niketan

Her teachings—rooted in Vedic wisdom but accessible to the modern mind—have reached innumerable people across the world through her bestselling books, Hollywood to the Himalayas, Come Home to Yourself and her global lectures, satsangs, and online platforms.

To mark this occasion in the spirit of seva, a free, multi-specialty medical camp was also organized by Medanta Hospital, providing care to hundreds of pilgrims, sadhus and local people of the Himalayan region.

Sadhvi’s life is a living bridge—between East and West, science and spirituality, renunciation and service. Her unwavering commitment is a shining example of Sanatana Dharma’s power to not only transform lives, but to attract and anchor seekers from around the world.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said, “In Gurukul I knew of Bhagwan and when I came to Parmarth I came to know of divine shakti Bhagawati. This whole universe and creation is a manifestation of Bhagawati. My spiritual sister Sadhvi Bhagwati is an embodiment of the divine Mother. She is a true testament to absolute devotion and dedication.”

Swami Chidanand Saraswati expressed Sadhvi's great dedication to Sanatana Dharma, her tireless contribution as the Managing Editor of the Encyclopedia of Hinduism. mentioning that this historic compendium would soon be available on a digital platform for the world to reap it's benefits. He added, "There is no platform in the world and the nation where she does not share with such clarity and conviction the truths of Hinduism. I have seen how beautifully her own understanding of Santana Dharma has made her a lighthouse of this wisdom for so many seekers. I am proud to see her share her life and light with the world."

Pujya Rajendra Dasji shared, “Today is such an auspicious day wherein we celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima, Kabir Jayanti, Saryu Jayanti and on this beautiful day we celebrate 25 years of Pujya Sadhviji's sanyas. Her every breath and every moment is in the seva of the nation."

Sadhvi Bhagawati shared, “I am so overwhelmed as I speak today because it is not in a million years that I would have even dreamt that I would have led such a blessed and divine life. I truly don't feel that I live in Bharat but that Bharat lives in me. Bharat has taught me that it is not how much we have in life but how much we are able to share in life that makes us truly wealthy and truly healthy. It is this land that has taught me that it is not the external sadhan (resources) but the sadhana (devotion) that truly matters. It is truly by the grace of this sacred land and the blessings of the saints that I am who I am today. It is with every cell of being I offer my humble pranams to our revered and respected saints and Maa Ganga."

Sant Murlidhar shared, "This 25th sanyas divas truly feels like Pujya Sadhviji's 25th birthday because parents may give us birth but Guru gives us life. Today we celebrate her spiritual birth anniversary which is a testament for all."

Acharya Balkrishna wished her a long and healthy life filled with Guru Kripa and seva increasing manifold.

Dr Chinmaya Pandya quoting Kabir Das, shared, "Aag lagee aakaash mein jhad-jhad pade angaar sant na hote jagat mein to jal marata sansaar. I don't know about others but our lives would have certainly been meaningless without our Gurus. Today on Pujya Sadhviji's Sanyas Divas we honour the light of her Guru in her life. On behalf of All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) I offer her our blessings and well wishes."