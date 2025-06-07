Pawan Khera Unearths Vijay Mallya-Truth

Pawan Khera, omni-intelligent, full-of-required-acerbic-spark, 100% logical, cogency personified, laconic as well when truly required, argumentative if required, and much more, dropped the "bomb shell" that too on fugitive Vijay Mallya and, believe it or not, there was no hustle-bustle, hiss-hiss nor even any rustle of any kind whatsoever.

To the present scribes --- they earlier, it may be recalled, had made an issue of Vijay Mallya makin him tadipaar from India out of blues after allegedly frauding a huge no. of dough --- in front of Pawan Khera, it seemed as if what he disclosed about Mallya yesterday, they either way warded it all or did not fathom it due to reasons best known to only them, say many who were present there with them.

According to them, it is most surprising that the present scribes did not make a wee bit of noise on how come Mallya was prominently figuring in the Congress news conference that too when Mallya himself openly confessed in a podcast that he left India after making the then most powerful minister Arun Jaitley know about it. He even took his consent on leaving India. Further, while being in abroad, Mallya had been returning the money due from him, etc, etc.

The present newspeople did not interestingly make any noise on how come Pawan Khera was openly taking side of Vijay Mallya who was a declared fugitive, etc, etc.

This has been so because Pawan Khera has been characteristically so firm, sound, determined, assured in what he pronounced about Mallya that the scribes were simply tight lipped listening to Mallya's "factual" podcast.

It may be mentioned here that Mallya had come to the limelight for the first time since he surreptitiously left India at the very risky of his being called as a fugitive etc, etc after he cheated the banks here. He has since been returning the money and this is on record, according to submission of Mallya with adequate proofs.

But how come the scribes made no hulla ballo of this...its a mystery indeed. What says Pawan Khera now? He must be having the last laugh, wonder many.