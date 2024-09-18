Lifestyle
Washington [US]: Actor Eva Mendes, who is known for films including '2 Fast 2 Furious', 'Hitch', 'Ghost Rider', and many others,
recently talked about her debut children's book, 'Desi, Mami, and the Prime Minister Modi welcomes a newborn calf named Deepjyoti at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, sharing the heartwarming moment with prayers and affection. Akshay Kumar celebrates his 57th birthday with warm wishes from Kareena Kapoor and exciting film announcements, including 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Singham Again'.
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.