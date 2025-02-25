Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal share adorable moments from their intimate haldi ceremony

Mumbai: Actress Prajakta Koli and her fiance, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, are counting down the days to their wedding, and their pre-wedding festivities have been filled with love, laughter, and joy.

The couple recently shared adorable photos from their intimate haldi ceremony, giving their fans a glimpse into their special moments.

The photos, posted on Instagram, show Prajakta and Vrishank twinning in matching outfits, with Prajakta wearing a sleeveless pastel suit and traditional jewellery, while Vrishank opted for a printed kurta and pyjama.

In one photo, Prajakta is seen sitting on Vrishank's lap as they dance together, while in another, she is seen caressing his chin as they share a sweet moment.

The couple's haldi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame.

Recently, the couple shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, where Prajakta wore a stunning red suit, while Vrishank opted for a white kurta pyjama.

Later, Prajakta also shared an adorable post from one of their pre-wedding festivities.

Professionally, Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, 'Mismatched', co-starring Rohit Saraf.

The series is available to stream on Netflix. (ANI)