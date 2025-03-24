Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make their romance Instagram official

Washington: Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, have made their relationship Instagram official.

The Saturday Night Live alum made a surprise appearance on Elsie's Instagram Story, making the romance rumours official.

In the clip, the couple is seen watching the opening credits of the classic cartoon Rugrats.

As the credits end, Elsie pans the camera to Pete, who walks into the room with a smile, wearing a white robe.

This move comes just days after the couple was spotted getting cosy on a beach in Florida.

According to E! News, Pete and Elsie were seen sharing kisses and holding hands while soaking up the sun and taking a swim in the ocean.

Pete, aged 31, and Elsie, aged 29, have been making headlines with their steamy romance.

The Bupkis star has been open about his struggles with dating in the public eye, admitting that it can be "humiliating and upsetting."

In an earlier interview with Page Six, Pete expressed his frustration with the constant attention surrounding his relationships.

"It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly," he said, adding, "Everyone is dating everyone and it's Hollywood."

Pete also acknowledged that his high-profile relationships have often overshadowed his work.

"I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL, and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating," he added.

Pete has earlier dated Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ariana Grande, among other high-profile stars. (ANI)