Exclusive: Aadar Jain Shares Unseen Wedding Photos with Alekha Advani

Mumbai: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have once again exchanged vows, this time in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 22, following their stunning beachside Christian marriage in Goa last month. He has shared some unseen pictures on social media.

On Friday, Aadar posted adorable pictures with his wife, Alekha on Instagram. In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen enjoying their D-Day to the fullest.

Aadar wrote, "Just you & me, baby! Nothing else matters - now, always & forever!"

As soon as he shared these unseen clicks on Instagram, netizens chimmed in the comment sections with love and blessings.

A user wrote, "And you both are so cute and lovely couple."

Another fan dropped a heart white emoji in the comment section.

The bride and groom exuded traditional charm at their Mumbai wedding.

Aadar looked every bit the royal in a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace that added to his regal aura.

Alekha, on the other hand, was a vision to behold in a traditional red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

Several prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding ceremony, including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan were also present.

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January. Their Roka ceremony took place in November last year and was attended by several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity.

Aadar had earlier made their engagement public in September 2023, sharing a heartfelt moment with Alekha in an emotional proposal by the sea. He posted a picture of them together on social media, calling Alekha the "light of my life."

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film "Qaidi Band", has previously been linked to actress Tara Sutaria.

Aadar is the son of the Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor's daughter, Rima Jain. (ANI)