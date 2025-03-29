Tamannaah Bhatia's corset-style look at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 is all about glamour and confidence

Mumbai: The Lakme Fashion Week 2025 is in full swing, and swing, and on Day 3, actor Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads as she walked the ramp on Friday for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a corset-like top that featured stunning golden and silver embellishments. The sleeveless design had a deep neckline, making the intricate details stand out. She paired it with a black inner layer that added contrast to the heavily embellished look.

While speaking to ANI, the 'Stree' actress opened up about what she keeps in mind while walking the ramp.

"I actually feel every fashion show is different, and every designer has a very different ethos, and sometimes even the collections that they do are based on very different things. So I feel like it's really important to be a good medium and just channel what it is for the designer. So I guess the walk is different every time, you know, the expression with which you carry it is different every time. So the prep is just about embodying the brand ethos and also the collection that you're wearing," said Tamannaah.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming supernatural thriller 'Odela 2'.

A sequel to the successful Odela Railway Station, the film revolves around the mysteries of the village of Odela and its guardian deity.

Directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, 'Odela 2' will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never-seen-before role.

The film is produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. (ANI)