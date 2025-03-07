Beyond Equality: The Battle for Public Urinals

In our country, women's rights are often talked about. There is always a cry for women to have equal rights as men, but have we ever thought that let alone equality, even access to public toilets is a big struggle for women? Recently, it was surprising to know that an organization called Coro India has to run a 'right to Pee' campaign for women in Mumbai. Under this campaign, the establishment of free, clean and safe public urinals for women in the busiest areas of Mumbai is being advocated. From this, it is not difficult to understand that access to basic facilities for women in the country also remains a serious problem.

Urinals are easily available for men on roads, markets, bus stands and railway stations in small and big cities, but such facilities for women are either very few or are in very poor condition. In such a situation, women are forced to hold urine or go to unsafe and unhygienic places. The consequences of which they have to suffer in the form of urinary tract infection (UTI), kidney problems and other diseases.

Many times public toilets are in such an unsafe condition that women are afraid to go there. Defecating in public places in the open affects their dignity and self-respect.

Under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) and 15 (right to protection against gender discrimination) of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to all citizens. Some time ago, the Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the lack of toilets for women at workplaces and public places and the poor condition of the existing toilets and has sought a reply from the government. In its order, the court has said that women play the role of the backbone of a developing country. Women are facing many health problems due to the lack of toilets. The court said that women who go out of their homes look for toilets but they either do not find any toilet or it is not clean enough, due to which women hold back urine until they reach home. The High Court expressed concern that due to lack of toilets in the state, women drink less water and hold back urine, which can cause diseases.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has also taken suo motu cognizance of the lack of toilets in 150 government schools in Bilaspur district and the toilets not being usable in more than 200 schools and has sought a reply from the government. The High Court noticed that due to the lack of toilets in schools, female teachers and girl students are affected as they have to go to the open field to urinate.

With the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh High Court taking cognizance, it is clear that now this is not only a social problem but has also become a matter of legal rights, but the big question is when will this problem be solved? Will women have to raise their voice by running a campaign for the right to Pee everywhere on the lines of Mumbai?

The important campaign called 'right to Pee' launched by Coro India to solve the serious problem of women draws attention to this serious issue. This initiative is not limited to just ensuring the availability of special urinals for women, but it is a big step towards protecting the health, dignity and basic rights of women.

The facility of clean and safe urinals for women is not a privilege but a basic human right which they must get. This is not only an issue related to their health but also a question of equality, dignity and self-respect. The government, administration and society together will have to take serious initiatives on this subject so that women do not have to struggle to get such a basic right which is available to men without any effort.

Hearing about this campaign of Coro India seems strange at first, but thinking about it makes one understand how serious this issue is and why it is important to discuss it? This campaign challenges the mindset of considering the lack of public urinals for women as a 'normal situation'. Actually, this is a long-neglected problem of women, which needs a debate at the national level. The solution to any problem comes only by talking. If we have a wide discussion on this, then this demand of women will be raised strongly. There will be pressure on the government and administration and this will pave the way to work towards making the life of women more safe and convenient.

It is important that more clean and safe urinals be built for women at public places. There should be CCTV cameras at outside women's toilets, proper lighting, sanitary napkin vending machines and regular cleaning. It is important that the government makes a clear policy on this subject and immediately takes steps like making women's urinals compulsory in new building plans. It is a matter of shame for us to be forced to run a campaign like 'right to Pee' on the lines of right to education.