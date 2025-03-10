A Generation At Risk: The Mental Health Crisis Among The Youth

The youth of our country represent the hopes and dreams of the future. They are the true stakeholders in the successes and challenges of tomorrow. This is a global reality, as the youth everywhere are seen as the driving force behind progress. However, things don’t seem to be evolving in the desired direction. When it comes to the younger generation, a rise in anxiety, stress, and declining mental wellbeing worldwide has become a serious concern. Recent statistics on global mental health among young adults alarmingly point to a disturbing trend. The post-pandemic world, it seems, has not made sufficient progress in restoring the mental wellbeing of its young population. The Sapien Labs Report—The Mental State of the World in 2024—provides a comprehensive analysis of global mental health trends, offering some unsettling insights.

Nearly half a century ago, there were few metrics to assess the mental health of populations. Families across the world operated differently; in India, for example, extended families played a key role in maintaining the social fabric, and the disruptive influence of technology was minimal. The Sapien Labs Report, however, draws on responses from 661,000 individuals across 82 countries, including India, providing a robust sample. One of its most striking findings is that the mental health and wellbeing of younger generations under 35 is severely compromised compared to those aged 55 and older. The report highlights that greater wealth and economic prosperity do not necessarily translate into better mental health for a country's population. In fact, it shows that lower-income nations tend to have better mental health among their younger population.

The report reveals a stark contrast. It says that the younger adults have an average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) score of 38, while older adults report a much higher and more stable mental state with an MHQ score of 101. Furthermore, it finds that around 41% of younger adults experience significant mental health challenges, including anxiety, mood swings, and stress disorders, while older generations enjoy relatively better mental health. The report clarifies that the MHQ score is not a measure of happiness but of overall mental wellbeing.

Several factors are identified in the report as contributing to this decline in mental health. These include increased screen time, social isolation, and exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in food and beverages. The increasing sense of social isolation, in particular, is noted to have a detrimental effect on mental health. Another critical issue is the pressure on young people to perform, often at the expense of their mental wellbeing. Families and individuals have increasingly focused on performance rather than nurturing a value-based, supportive environment. Excessive screen time, in many cases, leads to the isolation of the individual, eroding familial bonds and connection. The overwhelming expectations placed by parents, who set goals that may be beyond the individual’s capabilities, further alienate the younger generation from their families. Additionally, the shrinking number of trusted friends and elders in their lives leads to even more severe mental health conditions.

Among Generation Z, the report highlights that smartphones are a primary cause of personal alienation from family and others. The digital world that smartphones expose young people to ultimately forces them to detach from the real, supportive family environment. The report also suggests that smartphones may further exacerbate the distress of young minds. Particularly when a person begins using a smartphone at a young age, the constant screen exposure can disrupt sleep patterns and influence the content they consume online, which can have a detrimental impact on their mental state, leading to volatile behavior. The more time spent on the screen, the more the individuals become inclined to isolate themselves from their family. Over time, these disruptive traits can become ingrained in their personality, and their cognitive abilities may start to decline. Additionally, the report points to ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as a significant factor in the deterioration of mental health among younger generations. Those who regularly consume UPFs are three times more likely to experience mental distress and struggle with their mental wellbeing compared to those who consume them sparingly. The report attributes about 30% of mental health issues to the increased consumption of ultra-processed foods.

The report not only highlights the risks associated with ultra-processed foods (UPFs) but also addresses the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, and micro-plastics in food, beverages, and drinking water, all of which pose significant threats to mental health. It warns that excessive exposure to these toxins, especially among younger generations, could lead to neuro-developmental and mental health issues. According to the report, this could result in a generation with unstable minds and diminished cognitive abilities, potentially contributing to an increase in criminal behavior and other societal challenges.

The report, part of the Global Mind Project by Sapien Labs, urges us to explore the facts behind the declining mental health status. India, with the world's largest population, is particularly vulnerable. Crimes and criminal behavior among the youth in the country are on the rise, with many cases revealing deeper connections to dysfunctional family dynamics and the isolation that adolescents face. The disturbing case of a son, who murdered his parents after pursuing an engineering degree in Nagpur, is just one example. In another tragic incident, a 23-year-old man confessed to murdering five family members, including his uncle and brother, in Kerala. After committing the gruesome murders across three villages in Thiruvananthapuram, he walked into the local police station and admitted to his crimes. Criminal behavior of such gruesome brutality can’t be developed over night. They might have developed all such behavioral patterns over a period of time and the facts that the Sapien Labs report highlighted compels us to pay intense attention to our young adults.

In its current report, Sapien Labs highlights the ongoing decline in mental wellbeing among a significant portion of the global population—a situation that remains deeply concerning. The Global Mind Project gathered data through an extensive assessment that examines 47 aspects of mental function to create a composite mental wellbeing score, the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ). This assessment gauges individuals' ability to cope with life’s challenges and stresses, offering critical insights into the state of mental health worldwide.