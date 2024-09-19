Videos
PM Modi accuses the Congress-NC alliance of aligning with Pakistan's agenda on Article 370, warning of terrorism and bloodshed if they come to power in J&K. J-K records 41.17% voter turnout as of 1 pm in the first phase of elections. Kishtwar tops with 56.86%. Voting resumes after brief halt at Kishtwar station. Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM, with Atishi set to take over. AAP prepares for new leadership as Kejriwal awaits a renewed mandate post-excise policy case bail.
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.