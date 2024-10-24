Cyclone Dana: East Coast Railway diverts, short terminates or cancels around 203 trains to ensure public safety

<p><strong>Bhubaneshwar:</strong> As severe cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall at midnight on October 24 and 25, East Coast Railway have diverted, or short-terminated or cancelled around 203 trains to ensure public safety.<br>Speaking with ANI, General Manager of East Coast Railway Parmeshwar Funkwal said that it is "fully geared" to face cyclone. He further informed that East Coast Railway has been stationing Emergency Response Teams, they have ensured the functioning of 'War rooms'.<br>"East Coast Railway is fully geared to face the cyclone. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed that we should have minimum impact on the passenger services and maximum preparedness for the safety of passengers... We are stationing our Emergency response teams, earth-moving machinery, monsoon materials...War rooms are functioning in the railway board," Funkwal said.<br>"No passenger train will be travelling in the cyclone-affected zones...We have diverted or short terminated or cancelled around 203 trains. Special emphasis is being laid on Bhubaneswar to Bhadrak and Paradeep sections," he added.<br>Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday and Friday as Vishakhapatnam witness rough sea conditions.</p>\n<p><iframe style="width: 653px; height: 366px;" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3IyuLibiUlA?si=l_hVL25qBjQrlXJ_" width="653" height="366" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></p>\n<p>Rough visuals from West Bengal's Digha Beach in East Medinipur district were also reported.<br>Earlier in the day, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi highlighting the measures taken by the government to ensure security as severe cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in Odisha, said that the government target is zero causalities.<br>Ahead of Cyclone Dana landfall, the Odisha government has evacuated 3 lakh people, made More than 7000 cyclone shelters and ensured the security of pregnant women.<br>"Our target is zero casualties. Work is underway to ensure 100 per cent evacuation. Till now, more than 3 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 2,300 pregnant women have been moved to safer places. More than 7000 cyclone shelters are ready. Adequate medical and veterinary teams were also deployed. Police deployed to give a sense of security to the people," CM Majhi said.<br>CM Majhi informed that each minister has been deployed in the 10 districts to oversee the operations.<br>"Police deployed to give a sense of security to the people. DG set, Gensets and Inverters stationed at district hospitals to ensure power supply. NDRF and ODRAF teams are deployed in the affected districts. Each minister has been deployed in the 10 districts to oversee the operations," CM Majhi said.<br>Landfall is expected to be in the near Dhamra Port and Bhitarkanika Park in Odisha.</p>\n<p>&mdash;ANI</p>