Ayodhya gears up for 'Deepotsav' with 25 lakh diyas to illuminate Sarayu ghats

<img src="https://d3lzcn6mbbadaf.cloudfront.net/media/details/ANI-20241029125447.jpg" alt="25 Lakh diyas to illuminate Sarayu River ghats (Photo/ANI)" title="25 Lakh diyas to illuminate Sarayu River ghats (Photo/ANI)"><p>Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): With the festival of lights approaching, preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya, where 25 lakh diyas will be lit to illuminate the ghats along the banks of the Sarayu River during 'Deepotsav-2024' on Wednesday. <br/>Deepotsav-2024 is scheduled for October 30, a day before Diwali, and this will be the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple. <br/><img itemprop="image" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20241029115759.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive"></img><br/>The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to create a Guinness World Record by lighting 25 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion. <br/>Last year, lamps were lit on 51 ghats in Ayodhya; this year, the plan is to illuminate 55. <br/><img itemprop="image" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20241029115807.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive"></img><br/>Speaking about Ayodhya Deepotsav, Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot said that the biggest challenge for them is to complete the counting. <br/>"The biggest challenge for us is to complete the counting. Teams are on-site counting the diyas. Our entire system relies on a symmetrical arrangement," he said. <br/>"The second challenge is the large area we have this time. For now, we are counting dry diyas, and we will count again once they are lit. We will also have a digital count. Our team consists of thirty members and 300 people involved in the counting," he added. <br/>Ahead of Deepotsav, a three-day grand exhibition is also being organized at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, showcasing art pieces depicting the Ramayana, displayed by the Lalit Kala Academy, Uttar Pradesh. <br/>This exhibition, which started on October 28 and will continue till October 30, features numerous sculptures created by Lalit Kala artists that depict the life and struggles of Lord Ram. <br/>Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. Known as the Festival of Lights, it signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colorful rangoli patterns and illuminated with diyas and fairy lights. <br/>The celebrations typically involve prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks will light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that enhances the joyful atmosphere. Diwali 2024 promises to be a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead. (ANI) <br/></p>