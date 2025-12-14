Energy saved today strengthens India’s energy security tomorrow: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that saving energy today is key to strengthening India’s energy security in the future.

He also reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to responsible energy use and a sustainable, greener Bharat.

In a post on social media platform X, Joshi said energy conservation plays a vital role in building a secure and sustainable India.

“Energy saved today strengthens India’s energy security tomorrow. Let us adopt efficient practices and move together towards a cleaner, greener Bharat,” the Union Minister stated.

He called upon citizens to adopt efficient energy practices and work together towards a cleaner and greener future, underlining that energy saved today will help secure the nation’s tomorrow.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when the government is pushing strongly for renewable energy expansion and conservation measures across sectors.

Earlier, Joshi had told Parliament that the Centre has no plan to scrap or cancel any green energy project in the country.

In a written reply, the minister clarified that no renewable energy project awarded so far has been cancelled, nor has any list been prepared for future cancellations.

He said Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, including SECI, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN, have issued letters of award for 67,554 megawatt of renewable power projects since April 2023.

Joshi also pointed out that states are independently issuing renewable power procurement tenders, while renewable capacity is being added in commercial and industrial sectors through green energy open access and captive routes.

He said this shows that renewable energy capacity addition is progressing through multiple pathways and not just through central agencies.

The minister noted that with the declining cost of solar-plus-storage and dispatchable renewable power, distribution companies are increasingly preferring these solutions over plain solar projects.

Solar-plus-storage systems are also gaining preference over wind-solar hybrid projects as they can supply power during peak demand hours.

--IANS

pk