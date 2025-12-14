Deepika Singh binges on desi paratha with her 'Mangal Lakshmi' co-stars in Georgia

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Television actress Deepika Singh and the team of her popular show "Mangal Lakshmi" binged on some desi parathas to fight the massive cold in Georgia, where they flew to shoot a few special episodes of the drama.

The video dropped by Deepika on her social media showed her co-stars Naman Shaw and Urvashi Upadhyay enjoying some delicious homemade parathas.

Naman even suggested loading up on a lot of spicy pickles as a solution for the low temperatures in Georgia.

Deepika captioned the post, "Behind the scenes in Georgia (sic)", followed by a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Recently, Deepika treated the netizens with a few photos from their arrival in Georgia, along with the caption, "Thank you to all your love to our Show “ Mangal Lakshmi “ that today we’re here to Shoot few episodes. Keep showering your love and support at 9 pm, Mon-Friday only on (sic)."

Prior to that, Deepika revealed how a long-forgotten choreography watched casually online came to her rescue during a rushed shoot sequence for the show.

Sharing that being an actor-dancer has always helped her, she posted a video of herself along with her “Mangal Lakshmi” co-star dancing on the title track of the 1999 film “Taal”.

“Nothing we learn in this world is ever wasted. If it’s good, it will serve some good purpose in the future. That happened this day when we were supposed to dance on set on the same song (sic)," she captioned the post.

“Being an Actor Dancer always helped me, Many times on set. This choreo was inspired by my ODISSI dancer friend @purnatamohanty choreography which I saw online long back. But As I got a chance to dance on “ taal” her choreography clicked me. We hardly had 15 minutes to finish this scene @thearshiyasharma also followed the same choreography instructed by me," she added.

