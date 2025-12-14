SMAT: Jaiswal’s magnificent 101 helps Mumbai chase down 235 vs Haryana

Pune, Dec 14 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal sent out a timely reminder of his white-ball pedigree with a scintillating century for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, powering his side to a four-wicket win against Haryana at the DY Patil Academy, Ambi, on Sunday.

Turning out for Mumbai for only the second time this season, Jaiswal rose to the occasion in a daunting 235-run chase during the Super League stage. The left-hander unfurled a commanding display at the top of the order, bringing up his hundred in just 48 deliveries and ensuring Mumbai stayed well ahead of the asking rate throughout the innings.

His knock ultimately proved decisive, as the chase was wrapped up in just 17.3 overs, the second-highest successful pursuit in the competition’s history.

The 23-year-old’s century was his first for Mumbai in the tournament and the fourth of his T20 career across 120 professional matches. While known for his explosive hitting, Jaiswal relied more on timing and placement, striking 16 boundaries and just one six during his 101 before departing shortly after reaching three figures. He had previously registered T20 centuries for India against Nepal and twice for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The innings carried added significance for Jaiswal, who has not featured in India’s T20I side for over a year despite being part of the 2024 World Cup-winning squad as a reserve opener. Though firmly established in the Test setup, opportunities in the shorter formats have been limited, making this performance a strong case for renewed consideration.

Earlier in the match, Haryana piled up an imposing 234 for 3 after opting to bat. Captain Ankit Kumar led from the front with a fluent 89, anchoring the innings after opener Arsh Ranga’s brisk 26. Nishant Sindhu added momentum with an unbeaten 63, while Samant Jakhar chipped in with a rapid 31 not out to push Haryana beyond the 230 mark.

Mumbai’s reply, however, was dominated by Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, who dismantled the Haryana bowling attack with ease. Sarfaraz raced to 64 off just 25 balls, smashing nine fours and three sixes, as the pair stitched together a match-winning 88-run partnership that sealed a comprehensive victory for Mumbai.

