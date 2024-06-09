Yashasvi Jaiswal
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:49 pm
"Would like him to get place in playing 11": Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach ahead of Ind-Pak clash
J·Apr 23, 2024, 02:13 pm
Irfan Pathan names his Top-3 for India in upcoming T20 World Cup
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:22 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second quickest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:02 pm
Kuldeep's fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal partnership puts India ahead, England out for 218 (Day 1, 5th Test)
J·Feb 17, 2024, 02:10 pm
Jaiswal hits ton as India stretch lead to 322 runs
J·Feb 04, 2024, 08:20 am
India 130-4 at Lunch, Lead England by 273 Runs
J·Jan 25, 2024, 01:14 pm
Jaiswal shines in Test cricket: Ashwin
J·Jul 13, 2023, 08:46 pm
1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea
J·Jul 12, 2023, 03:30 pm
For me, Test is the true form of cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of maiden Test debut
