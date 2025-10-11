2nd Test: Jadeja and Kuldeep strike to reduce West Indies to 140/4, trail India by 378 runs

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets collectively as India tightened their grip in the second Test by reducing West Indies to 140/4 in 43 overs at stumps on day two, trail by 378 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 31 to offer some resistance for the visitors after Jadeja (3-37) and Kuldeep (1-45) struck in tandem to trigger a collapse, from 87/1 to 107/4. While West Indies showed more grit than they did in Ahmedabad, their innings was punctuated by lapses in concentration - errors that have repeatedly cost them in this series.

India’s dominance was set up by a commanding first-innings total of 518/5 declared, led by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 129 and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 175. With the pitch beginning to show signs of wear and India’s spin trio finding rhythm, the hosts will look to press home their advantage on day three.

The final session began with both Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul looking assured in defence, going right forward or right backwards, and they did not look flustered even during a spell of four consecutive maidens.

Athanaze took a liking to Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling by cutting, lofting, sweeping and reverse-sweeping him for a six and three fours. The wrist-spinner did come close to trapping Tagenarine Chanderpaul lbw, but an inside edge saved him. With Chanderpaul getting convincing boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja and Athanaze bringing sweep and lap shot off Washington Sundar, West Indies managed to get their first fifty stand of the series.

But Jadeja broke the 66-run stand with a delivery that stopped on Chanderpaul and took his edge to a juggling KL Rahul at first slip. Athanaze was next to fall, as he dragged a slower ball from Kuldeep to mid-wicket and fell for 41. Skipper Roston Chase was next to fall – looking to flick a length ball to leg-side, but gave a simple return catch to Jadeja.

Shai Hope kept fighting for the West Indies with his elegant drives to collect five boundaries in his first 38 balls. He and Tevin Imlach (14 not out) ensured that West Indies didn’t suffer another loss in the wickets column before the curtains came down on day two’s play, which again went in India’s favour.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3-98, Roston Chase 1-83) lead West Indies 140/4 in 43 overs (Shai Hope 31 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3-37, Kuldeep Yadav 1-45) by 378 runs.

--IANS

nr/ab