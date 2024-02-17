Ravindra Jadeja
J·Feb 17, 2024, 02:10 pm
Jaiswal hits ton as India stretch lead to 322 runs
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:39 pm
"It takes time for the night to pass...": Sarfaraz's father voices delight after son wins India cap
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:29 pm
3rd Test: Rohit, Jadeja's 204-run stand headline terrific opening day in Rajkot, put India in control against Eng (Stumps)
J·Feb 15, 2024, 11:22 am
Rohit, Jadeja propel India to respectability at Tea on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England
J·Feb 15, 2024, 11:12 am
Rohit Sharma unbeaten fifty carries India to 93/3 at lunch against England
J·Jan 27, 2024, 08:44 am
England Resilient at 89/1 After India's 436 on Day 3
J·Jan 26, 2024, 02:09 pm
India Takes Commanding 175-run Lead as Rahul and Jadeja Shine in the 1st Test Against England
J·Jan 25, 2024, 12:04 pm
After knocking England out for 246: India 119/1
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:20 pm
2nd ODI: Krishna, Ashwin, Jadeja rattle Australia as India win in Indore, take unassailable 2-0 series lead
J·Sep 13, 2023, 08:26 am
Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup history
J·Jul 27, 2023, 07:08 pm
1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India’s five-wicket win over West Indies
J·May 30, 2023, 02:42 pm
Hat’s Off To Sir Ravindra Jadeja For Delivering In A Crunch Situation: Irfan
J·May 30, 2023, 12:02 am
Jadeja's Last Ball Four Helps CSK Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets, Clinch Record-Equalling 5th IPL Title
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India thrash Australia in first Test to go 1-0 up in 4-match series
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
On her poll debut, Rivaba Jadeja "hits it out of the park."
