2nd Test: India down to 27/2 in chase of 549 at stumps

Guwahati: India closed Day 4 at 27/2 at stumps after South Africa set the hosts a daunting target of 549 runs here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Proteas maintained complete control throughout the day, stretching their dominance through disciplined batting and a standout 94 from Tristan Stubbs, eventually declaring at 260/5.

Marco Jansen continued his top form from the previous innings and got his side the crucial breakthrough early at the start of the final innings as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the seventh over. The opening batter walked back after scoring 13 runs off 20 deliveries, leading to B Sai Sudharsan joining KL Rahul on the crease.

However, the second-wicket partnership didn’t last long as Simon Harmer joined the celebrations to dismiss Rahul in the 10th over. He attempted to play it by closing his bat across the line, but missed entirely, and the stumps were rattled. With both openers dismissed, India faltered further. Rahul lunged to meet the ball but erred by crossing the line and the ball's dip, and the drop beat him, leading to an inside edge.

With India sending in Kuldeep Yadav as the nightwatchman, the spinner comfortably saved his wicket till the end of the session and remained unbeaten alongside Sudharsan.

The day began with South Africa resuming at 26/0, with openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram looking composed as they extended the score to 58. However, India’s spinners soon found breakthroughs. Ravindra Jadeja was the first to strike, dismissing Rickelton for 35 after the batter attempted an overly aggressive shot. Jadeja then removed Markram for 29 with a sharply turning delivery, signalling India’s fightback.

Washington Sundar supported Jadeja well with a disciplined and intelligent spell, varying his pace subtly to curb South Africa’s run flow. His efforts were rewarded when he removed captain Temba Bavuma, who flicked a straightforward catch to leg slip. Although India missed a few run-out chances, their energy in the field kept South Africa from running away with the game early in the session. By tea, the visitors had reached 107/3, suggesting a balanced contest.

However, the partnership between Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs shifted momentum again. The duo combined restraint with aggression, regularly finding boundaries and rotating the strike effectively. Their confident stroke play made it seem as though they were batting on a friendlier surface than the one India had struggled on. Zorzi’s authoritative sweeps and Stubbs’ controlled shot-making gradually drained India’s earlier enthusiasm.

After tea, Jadeja trapped de Zorzi lbw for 49, ending a crucial stand, but the breakthrough did little to slow South Africa’s progress. Stubbs continued untroubled, bringing up a composed fifty. Joined by Wiaan Mulder, he pushed the lead beyond 500 runs while India searched unsuccessfully for additional wickets, even turning to part-timer Yashasvi Jaiswal. South Africa added 113 runs in the session for the loss of just one wicket, tightening their grip on the match.

At lunch, the visitors were firmly in command at 220/4 after 70 overs. Following the break, South Africa continued batting as Stubbs approached a century. Once he was dismissed for 94, Bavuma immediately declared the innings closed at 260/5.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 & 260/5d in 78.3 overs (Tristan Stubbs 94, Tony de Zorzi 49; Ravindra Jadeja 4/62) lead India 201 & 27/2 in 15.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, KL Rahul 6; Simon Harmer 1-1, Marco Jansen 1-14) by 521 runs.

