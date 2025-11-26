2nd Test: Harmer's 6-37 helps SA crush India by 408-run to seal series whitewash

Guwahati: Off-spinner Simon Harmer picked an exceptional 6-37 as South Africa completed a commanding 408-run victory over India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to secure an emphatic 2-0 series sweep on Wednesday.

Chasing 549, India were bundled out for 140 on day five’s play, and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 54. South Africa also handed the hosts their heaviest defeat in Tests by runs. South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship winner, have got their first Test series win in India since 2000.

South Africa also set a new record for their biggest winning margin over India in Tests. Right from the time South Africa won the toss, everything went their way, with India now left to ponder over the questions as their fortress-like reputation when playing Tests at home suffers another big blow after their 3-0 loss to New Zealand last year.

South Africa struck early in the fifth ball of the afternoon session as B Sai Sudharsan, who battled through the morning with a defensive approach, pressed forward once more to smother the spin from Senuran Muthusamy, but failed to cover the line and edged to slip, where Markram took his eighth catch of the match.

Ravindra Jadeja tried delaying the inevitable by thumping and pulling off spinners for boundaries. He got his fifty in style by flicking Keshav Maharaj over deep mid-wicket for six. But South Africa continued to chip away when Washington Sundar poked at a quicker delivery and the outside edge was taken sharply by Markram at slip, who got a record ninth catch and gave Harmer a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Harmer claimed his sixth wicket when Nitish Kumar Reddy’s attempted reverse sweep took the glove edge and gave the wicketkeeper a simple catch. South Africa moved to the brink of victory when Jadeja danced down the pitch against Keshav Maharaj, but was beaten in the air, and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne completed a swift stumping.

Fittingly, Jansen took a one-handed blinder while running backwards to dismiss Mohammed Siraj off Maharaj’s bowling, and spark unreal scenes in the South African camp, as they soaked in the feeling of taking down India on their home soil for just the second time in Tests.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 and 260/5d in 78.3 overs (Tristan Stubbs 94; Ravindra Jadeja 4/62) beat India 201 and 140 in 63.5 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 54, Washington Sundar 16; Simon Harmer 6-37, Keshav Maharaj 2-37) by 408 runs

--IANS