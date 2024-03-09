Test Match
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:23 am
India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:02 pm
Kuldeep's fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal partnership puts India ahead, England out for 218 (Day 1, 5th Test)
J·Feb 27, 2024, 11:58 am
BCCI likely to increase pay of Test players: Sources
J·Feb 25, 2024, 09:17 am
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav spin web as hosts take control on Day 3 (Tea)
J·Feb 23, 2024, 10:26 am
Joe Root's patient fifty takes England to 198/5 at tea
J·Feb 17, 2024, 11:53 am
Mohammed Siraj claims four, England halted for 319 in reply to India's 445
J·Feb 17, 2024, 10:11 am
Siraj helps India take 124-run first innings lead against England in third Test; India 44/1 at Tea
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:20 am
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep derail England's 399-run chase, visitors at 194/6 (Day 4, Lunch)
J·Feb 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
England Ends Day 3 at 67-1 Against India, Aiming for Historic 399-Run Chase
J·Feb 04, 2024, 12:07 pm
India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test
J·Feb 04, 2024, 10:32 am
Gill's Century Strengthens India's Grip in 2nd Test vs. England
J·Feb 03, 2024, 02:24 pm
India Asserts Dominance in Second Test: Yashasvi's Double Ton, Bumrah Takes 6 Wickets Against England
J·Jan 27, 2024, 08:44 am
England Resilient at 89/1 After India's 436 on Day 3
J·Jan 25, 2024, 01:14 pm
Jaiswal shines in Test cricket: Ashwin
J·Jan 25, 2024, 12:04 pm
After knocking England out for 246: India 119/1
J·Jan 25, 2024, 10:22 am
First Test: India bowl out England for 246
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.