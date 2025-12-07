Ashes: Need to show a little more fight, says Stokes after England’s eight-wicket loss

Brisbane, Dec 7 (IANS) After losing to Australia by eight wickets at the Gabba, England captain Ben Stokes said his side needs to show more fight to prevent defeats in further matches of the ongoing five-game series.

On day four’s play, England showed rare resistance as Stokes hanged around for making 50 off 152 balls while Will Jacks contributed to 41 in a 96‑run seventh‑wicket stand. But once Jacks fell to a sharp catch from Steve Smith, England’s innings unraveled, as the last four wickets fall for 17 runs to leave England all out for 241.

In reply, Australia chased down 65 with immaculate ease and take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series. "Very disappointing. I think a lot of it to me comes down to not being able to stand up to the pressure of this game, this format, when the game is on the line.”

"In small passages we have been able to bring the game back into some kind of control and then let it slip away. It is very disappointing, in particular because of the ability of the players we have in that dressing room. We need to think a bit harder and deeper about those moments and show a little more fight when it is needed.”

"If I could have put my finger on it I would be able to tell you. It is not a skill thing. It is not down to skill. You have got to dig a bit deeper and find out what the thing is that we seem to keep doing in the big moments of the game. We will be having some conversations that I will be keeping in the dressing room," said Stokes at the conclusion of the game.

Asked on what goes on inside the dressing room when England is struggling, Stokes said, "Lots of communication. We sit there and watch what is going on and can see what Australia are trying to throw at us. It is up to us as players to go out with a plan.”

“It seems to be a constant theme at the moment that when the game is at a pressure moment, Australia keep outdoing us. They say Australia isn't a place for weak men. We are definitely not weak but we need to find something. We need to sort it.”

With further games to be held in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, Stokes promised that England will bounce back and prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes. "I absolutely believe in that dressing room. I have full belief in the players in there and the coaching staff.”

“We have to win these next three games. We have been 2-0 down before and know what we have to do. We ain't going to shy away from the battle but we do need to look at where things have gone and sort them out pretty quick."

