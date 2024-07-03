Shubman Gill
J·Jul 03, 2024, 07:50 am
Gill-led new-look Team India lands in Harare for T20Is against Zimbabwe
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:23 am
India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218
J·Mar 07, 2024, 02:22 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second quickest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket
J·Feb 17, 2024, 02:10 pm
Jaiswal hits ton as India stretch lead to 322 runs
J·Feb 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
England Ends Day 3 at 67-1 Against India, Aiming for Historic 399-Run Chase
J·Feb 04, 2024, 12:07 pm
India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test
J·Feb 04, 2024, 10:32 am
Gill's Century Strengthens India's Grip in 2nd Test vs. England
J·Feb 04, 2024, 08:20 am
India 130-4 at Lunch, Lead England by 273 Runs
J·Jan 03, 2024, 06:23 am
"Scoring in subcontinent alone does not help": Srikkanth on Shubman Gill's Test form
J·Nov 19, 2023, 11:18 am
Australia reduce India to 97 for three in 15 overs
J·Sep 15, 2023, 11:15 pm
Asia Cup: Shubman Gill’s fifth ODI century in vain as Bangladesh edge India by six runs
J·Sep 11, 2023, 12:02 am
Asia Cup: Rohit, Gill slam fifties before India-Pakistan match moves to reserve day due to rain
J·Aug 23, 2023, 09:00 am
Shubman Gill reveals why his opening stand with Rohit will be vital for India in World Cup
J·Jun 03, 2023, 03:35 pm
Unfair To Compare Shubman Gill With Tendulkar & Kohli: Kirsten
J·May 22, 2023, 09:02 am
IPL 2023: 'Cameron Green and Shubman Gill batted well for Mumbai Indians', Sachin's cheeky tweet after MI enter Play-offs
J·May 16, 2023, 12:39 pm
IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.