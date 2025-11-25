2nd Test: Anil Kumble pinpoints KL Rahul’s ‘surprising’ guard choice as India stare at steep chase

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) As India fell to 27/2 in pursuit of a massive 549 set by South Africa, former India cricketer Anil Kumble delivered a scathing critique of KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 4 in Guwahati, calling it "surprising" and avoidable given the match situation.

Facing an improbable fourth-innings target, India’s openers had no respite. Marco Jansen removed Jaiswal for 13 in the seventh over, and Simon Harmer struck three overs later to send back Rahul, whose attempt to play across the line ended with his stumps castled.

“I think it was a fantastic delivery by Simon, no doubt. But KL went for the shot without getting to the pitch of the ball,” Kumble said, stressing that Rahul’s stance and guard choice left him vulnerable. “Because of the revolutions Simon Harmer puts on the ball, he got a bit of dip, and the line was perfect. Generally, on a fourth- or fifth-day pitch with enough rough, you tend to cover all three stumps because LBW is unlikely from that angle — the impact is usually outside off-stump. That’s why I was a bit surprised.”

Rahul was forced to reach out and play away from his body because his center-stump guard was still exposed, as Kumble noted.

“He did take centre-stump guard, but his off-stump was still visible. Ideally, if you stand on middle-and-off, you can reach the ball comfortably or defend it. But standing on middle-and-leg exposes the off-stump and forces you to reach for the ball, which brings short-leg into play. Otherwise, you have to play off the back foot. Maybe it was a lapse in concentration. He thought it was drivable, but the ball dipped, credit to Harmer. He looked to drive and ended up falling to a perfect off-spinner’s dismissal.”

South Africa ended their innings at 260/5 after Tristan Stubbs’ commanding 94, stretching the lead to 549 before Temba Bavuma declared. The Proteas had earlier built the day on solidity upfront, moving from 26/0 to 58 before Ravindra Jadeja triggered a brief Indian fightback by removing Ryan Rickelton (35) and Aiden Markram (29).

Washington Sundar added the wicket of Bavuma to reduce the visitors to 107/3. But Tony de Zorzi and Stubbs rebuilt with poise and authority, combining strike rotation with boundary-hitting to drain the life out of India’s effort. De Zorzi fell lbw to Jadeja for 49, but Stubbs continued unfazed, guiding the side past the 500-run lead alongside Wiaan Mulder. South Africa added 113 runs in the post-tea session for the loss of just one wicket, prompting the declaration shortly after Stubbs fell six short of a deserved hundred.

Dale Steyn examined India's top-order decline and the constant pressure from the visitors' bowlers on a day when South Africa set the rules from beginning to end. Analysing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, Steyn credited Marco Jansen for setting him up with sustained hostility.

“It was a bit of a false shot by Jaiswal. It’s his default option — he likes playing that shot. He is probably so used to right-arm bowlers angling the ball across him that playing that shot feels natural. But with Marco Jansen being a left-armer, it looks like the ball will angle away and give him room, but very often it’s tighter than he expects."

He explained the technical flaw that contributed to Jaiswal’s downfall. "That’s why he sometimes drags the ball back onto his stumps or edges it. As it pitches, it often straightens instead of going across, and that’s how it finds the edge — either side of the bat — leading to bowled, caught in slips, or caught behind. It’s his go-to shot, and breaking that instinct is tough. When you see the ball in your zone, you go for it. But maybe it’s something he needs to consciously cut down on. I remember Sachin once removed the drive from his game in Australia. Jaiswal may also need to say, ‘Unless it’s in a specific area, I won’t play it. In this area, I’ll trust my defence.”

--IANS

hs/