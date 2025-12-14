‘Will play a role, not rule’: Pankaj Chaudhary after assuming charge as new UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) Newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said he would lead the organisation by serving party workers rather than ruling over them, terming workers the real strength of the party.

Addressing the organisation after assuming charge, Chaudhary said the affection and trust shown by dedicated BJP workers across the state had deeply moved him.

Calling his appointment as the BJP state President of Uttar Pradesh -- India’s largest state in terms of voters and the fulcrum of national politics -- a moment of pride and responsibility, he assured that he would live up to the faith reposed in him by the party’s central leadership with full commitment.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Sangh Parivar, Chaudhary said the BJP is a truly democratic party with no space for dynastic politics, casteism, or dominance of any kind.

"In the BJP, even an ordinary worker can rise to the highest positions. This is our greatest strength," he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Chaudhary said his resolve to fight injustice had drawn him into public life. He recalled his election to the Deputy Mayor in Gorakhpur and said that despite legal hurdles, he pursued the case from the civil court to the Supreme Court and emerged victorious after seven months -- possibly the first instance of a deputy mayor winning through the courts.

He said the BJP gave him his first electoral opportunity at the age of 26 from Maharajganj, and he has remained loyal both to the party and the constituency, serving as a Member of Parliament seven times.

Describing his new role as a collective challenge, Chaudhary said it would be fulfilled together with party workers at every level.

"For me, office, funds, programmes and workers are all important -- but workers are paramount," he said.

"I will fight for you, listen to you and resolve your problems. Leadership is not about issuing orders. I do not want to rule; I want to serve," he said.

He said communication, dialogue and coordination would guide his functioning, adding that it was his responsibility to take workers’ concerns to the government, while it was the organisation’s duty to ensure that government schemes reach the people.

Chaudhary stressed that while office-bearers may change over time, a party worker is never a former worker. “The real power of the party always lies with its workers,” he said.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chaudhary said the respect Uttar Pradesh commands today, both nationally and globally, is a result of his leadership. He said that as Union Minister of State for Finance, he feels pride when speaking about Uttar Pradesh in India or abroad.

Terming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as extremely important, he urged party workers to carry out the exercise with full dedication at the booth level.

He also lauded his predecessor, Bhupendra Chaudhary, saying his tenure took the organisation to new heights. "It is now the collective responsibility of all of us to carry forward that legacy," he said.

--IANS

skp/vd