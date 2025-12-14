Big Bash League 2025-26 Schedule, Squads, Teams, Captains, Venues & Live Streaming Details

The 15th edition of the Big Bash League will be another epic season of Australia's biggest domestic cricket tournament. The BBL 2025-26 is set to be played between December 14, 2025, and January 25, 2026. Hobart Hurricanes waited 14 years to win their first BBL title. Eventually, they did it in the last season, when Nathan Ellis led them to the glory.

But can they defend their title in the BBL 2025-26? All the other seven teams are ready to get their hands on the trophy. There will be 44 matches, including the final. All these games are scheduled to be played across nine different venues in Australia.

This season will see some new signings as well. One of the biggest games is Babar Azam, who will be in action for the three-time champion Sydney Sixers. There are some really exciting matches waiting for the fans in this tournament. So, let's dive into the further details of the BBL 2025-26.

Big Bash League 2025-26 Format

This is an 8-team format and will have 44 games in the tournament. Just like the previous seasons, the BBL 2025-26 will be played in a group stage and playoff format. Each team will play 10 matches in the group stage. The top two teams will play the qualifier, and the winner will make it to the final. The playoffs will have Knockout and Challenger games and then the final.

Big Bash League 2025-26 Schedule

Not one or two; there are plenty of high-voltage clashes scheduled to be played in the BBL 2025-26. There are six double-headers scheduled. The timing of the matches is 10:30 AM, 12:35 PM, 1:45 PM, and 3:45 PM IST, respectively. Below you can see the complete schedule for the BBL 2025-26.

1. 14 December, Sunday, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Perth Stadium, 1:45 PM

2. December 15, Monday, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 1:45 PM

3. December 16, Tuesday, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:45 PM

4. December 17, Wednesday, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

5. December 18, Thursday, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

6. December 19, Friday, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1:45 PM

7. December 20, Saturday, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Sydney Showground Stadium, 1:45 PM

8. December 21, Sunday, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 1:45 PM

9. December 22, Monday, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1:45 PM

10. December 23, Tuesday, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM

11. December 26, Friday, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Sydney Cricket Ground, 12:35 PM

12. December 26, Friday, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Stadium, 3:45 PM

13. December 27, Saturday, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1:45 PM

14. December 28, Sunday, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1:45 PM

15. December 29, Monday, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:45 PM

16. December 30, Tuesday, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Sydney Showground Stadium, 1:45 PM

17. December 31, Wednesday, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM

18. January 1, Thursday, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 10:30 AM

19. January 1, Thursday, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:45 PM

20. January 2, Friday, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1:45 PM

21. January 3, Saturday, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Showground Stadium, 1:45 PM

22. January 4, Sunday, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 12:35 PM

23. January 4, Sunday, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Perth Stadium, 3:45 PM

24. January 5, Monday, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour, 1:45 PM

25. January 6, Tuesday, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM

26. January 7, Wednesday, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Perth Stadium, 1:45 PM

27. January 8, Thursday, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 8:15 AM

28. January 9, Friday, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:45 PM

29. January 10, Saturday, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, The Gabba, Brisbane, 5:00 AM

30. January 10, Saturday, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 1:45 PM

31. January 11, Sunday, Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Cricket Ground, 8:35 AM

32. January 11, Sunday, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM

33. January 12, Monday, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Showground Stadium, 1:45 PM

34. January 13, Tuesday, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

35. January 14, Wednesday, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:45 PM

36. January 15, Thursday, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 1:45 PM

37. January 16, Friday, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

38. January 17, Saturday, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval, 11:30 AM

39. January 17, Saturday, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Perth Stadium, 2:45 PM

40. January 18, Sunday, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1:45 PM

Qualifier, January 20, Tuesday, TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Knockout. January 21, Wednesday, TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Challenger. January 23, Friday, TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Final. January 25, Sunday, TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Big Bash League 2025-26 Teams & Captains

All 8 teams are fighting for the ultimate glory. These teams will be led by seasoned campaigners. Here are the 8 teams and their respective captains for the BBL 2025-26.

Adelaide Strikers - Matthew Short

Brisbane Heat - Usman Khawaja

Hobart Hurricanes - Nathan Ellis

Melbourne Renegades - Will Sutherland

Melbourne Stars - Marcus Stoinis

Perth Scorchers - Ashton Turner

Sydney Sixers - Moises Henriques

Sydney Thunder - David Warner

Big Bash League 2025-26 Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Matt Short (C), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Hasan Ali, Jordan Buckingham. Alex Carey, Cameron Boyce, Mackenzie Harvey, Jamie Overton, Thomas Kelly. Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha. Tom Straker, Henry Thornton, Luke Wood

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja ©, Shaheen Afridi, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro. Michael Neser, Max Bryant, Lachlan Hearne, Spencer Johnson. Tom Alsop, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Oli Patterson. Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw. Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth

Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis (C), Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen. Matthew Wade (wk), Tim Ward, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Rishad Hossain. Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary. Rehan Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald. Beau Webster, Marcus Bean, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland (C), Jake Fraser‑McGurk, Jason Behrendorff, Will Salzmann. Tim Seifert, Gurinder Sandhu, Josh Brown. Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Caleb Jewell, Muhammad Rizwan. Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O’Neill. Ollie Peake, Tom Rogers, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis (C), Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Clarke. Tom Curran, Scott Boland, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher. Haris Rauf, Campbell Kellaway, Mark Steketee, Jon Merlo. Tom Rogers, Austin Anlezark, Peter Siddle. Hamish McKenzie, Mitch Swepson, Tom Whitney

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner ©, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Finn Allen, Brody Couch. Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar. Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Joel Paris. Bryce Jackson, David Payne, Jhye Richardson

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Joel Davies. Sean Abbott. Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr. Ben Manenti, Daniel Hughes, Kane Richardson. Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe,Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

Sydney Thunder

David Warner ©, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Shadab Khan. Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Wes Agar, Lockie Ferguson. Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras. Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Gilkes, Reece Topley, Aidan O’Connor,

Big Bash League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

All cricket fans across the globe can watch the Big Bash League 2025-26. Below you can see the various options to watch the tournament in India and other countries.