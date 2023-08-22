Roorkee (The Hawk): A two-day ICSSR-sponsored national seminar titled "Revamping Indian Tradition and Culture through NEP 2020: Multilingual, Multicultural, Multidisciplinary Modes of Education" was organized by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The National Seminar, sponsored by ICSSR and held at IIT Roorkee's Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, convened around 130 participants across India. Prof. Binod Mishra, a distinguished Professor of English at IIT Roorkee, served as the convener. The seminar covered a wide array of themes, including Atmanirbhar Bharat, youth empowerment through NEP, localization of education via NEP, gender and skill development, ICT in pedagogical training, media literacy challenges, and more. The seminar's first day began with a traditional welcome ceremony, including lighting a lamp and the Kulgeet. Prof. Binod Mishra extended a warm welcome, and Prof. S. P. Singh introduced IIT Roorkee and its Humanities and Social Sciences Department. The session also saw the release of a seminar souvenir and the launch of the second edition of the book "Communication Skills for Engineers and Scientists." Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT Roorkee, inaugurated the seminar and highlighted the institution's historical journey and alignment with NEP 2020, emphasizing multilingualism. Prof. P. K. Nayar, the keynote speaker, discussed humanities' vital role in understanding global impacts at the local level, emphasizing the profound connection between NEP's focus on local awareness and universal responsibility. His insights shed light on how the arts can be a powerful tool in addressing pressing ecological challenges. In the plenary session, P ...