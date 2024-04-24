IIT Roorkee Partners With Univlabs Technologies Pvt Ltd (UTPL) For Revolutionary Urology & Medical Device Technology

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee IIT Roorkee and UnivLabs Technologies Private Limited, India, have signed a Technology Transfer Agreement and a MOA for translating research findings into real-world applications. This relationship enhances the potential for success in developing and commercializing the technology developed by a team of researchers from IIT Roorkee and resources with UnivLabs Technologies Private Limited, India '. The technology entitled “A biodegradable polymeric composite with enzymatic degradation for ureteral stent and its methods of preparation” (202411011898).

This patented technology is based on the Ureteral stents, these are often used to maintain fluid drainage from the kidney to the bladder when the ureter is obstructed due to many clinical reasons, such as, kidney stones, tumors, blood clots and post-operative swelling and infection. They are required to be in place for a maximum of four months in general. However, the currently used ones being non-degradable, needs a surgery to remove them and are often associated with discomfort leading to pain, urinary tract infection, stent migration, fragmentation of breakage, and very importantly sedimentation on them, known as encrustation. Available clinical stents are made up of silicone and polyurethane polymer. Team of researchers Prof. Debrupa Lahiri, Prof. Partha Roy, Ms. Gunjan Kaushik from IITR and Dr. Anil Mandhani from Univ Labs and Fortis, Gurgaon have developed materials for a total biodegradable stent with required degradation profile and mechanical integrity for an ideal ureteral stent, which will reduce biofilm formation and encrustation, while also ensuring that the stent disappears completely without the need for a second surgery for its removal.

Speaking about the technology, Dr Anil Mandhani, Director, UnivLabs Technologies, said, “the development of a total biodegradable ureteral stent addresses several key challenges associated with conventional stents, offering significant benefits in terms of patient comfort, reduced complications, and improved clinical outcomes. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to transforming healthcare, both IIT Roorkee and UnivLabs Technologies Private Ltd. are poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of medical science and patient care.”

Speaking on the collaboration with UnivLabs Technologies, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsor Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), IIT Roorkee, said “The potential of this technology being transferred from IIT Roorkee holds great promise for revolutionizing healthcare practices, particularly in the field of urology with the development of biodegradable ureteral stents. This innovation has the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce complications, and enhance overall quality of life for individuals requiring such medical interventions. We look forward that this collaboration represents a promising advancement in the field of urology and medical device technology.”

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted “Research is a catalyst for positive change, driving progress and shaping the trajectory of human civilization. Its impact extends far beyond academia, touching every aspect of society and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow. We believe that, the innovation of biodegradable ureteral stents holds great promise for advancing healthcare practices in urology. It represents a promising advancement that underscores the importance of research and collaboration in driving innovation in healthcare.”

