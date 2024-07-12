IIT Roorkee To Organize GATE 2025—Exams Dates Finalised As February 1st, 2nd, 15th, And 16th

Roorkee (The Hawk): Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities.

IIT Roorkee is the Organizing Institute for GATE 2025. This examination is jointly conducted by IISc and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Masters’ programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also considered by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment. Several other reputed organizations are also likely to consider GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). GATE 2025 will have a total of 30 test papers. The test papers will be in English ONLY. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

The application portal is expected to open in the last week of August 2024. The dates of the examination are the 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th of February, 2025. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.