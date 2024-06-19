Fire Near IDPL Factory In Rishikesh Contained; No Casualties

Rishikesh: A fire broke out near the abandoned IDPL factory in Rishikesh on Tuesday evening, police said.

There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.

The blaze started in the forest adjacent to the IDPL plant and quickly spread, reaching the factory's warehouse. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire within a few hours.

Earlier Thursday, a similar incident occurred in which four firefighters lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured while battling the blaze in Binsar forest, Almora district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) held a high-level meeting to combat the incident. —ANI