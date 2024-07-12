CII FMCG Learning Mission To SIIDCUL, Haridwar: HUL, ITC, Wipro

Haridwar (The Hawk): CII industry delegation visited ITC Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which have excelled in the FMCG sector. The mission's primary objective was to share and learn from the best practices in manufacturing operations of these leading companies, enhancing competitiveness.

ITC Ltd hosted the start of the industry visit on Day 1. The delegation gained essential insights into their manufacturing practices and operations. The company showcased its expertise in the FMCG sector, providing delegates with comprehensive knowledge of best practices, innovation, and sustainability initiatives. The delegation visited the ‘Bakery and Biscuit Unit,’ observing the machinery used and the maintained hygiene practices.

During the visit to Wipro Enterprises Ltd, senior officials shared the company’s vision and leading manufacturing practices. Delegates toured the shop floor, observing the manufacturing of electrical devices and Santoor soaps. They also visited a biodiversity park within the Haridwar campus, highlighting the organization's sustainable practices.

The delegation concluded its industry visit at Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Day 2. This visit included an exploration of HUL’s liquid manufacturing unit, where shampoo and liquid soap are prepared and packaged. The campus was beautifully maintained, and the facility was largely automated, with top-notch cleanliness and hygiene. HUL Haridwar campus has now been designated as a RE100 site in 2024.

Throughout the visits, the delegation interacted with plant heads from all three organizations. Mr. Surjit Roria, Plant Head of ITC Ltd; Mr. Sharad Saxena, Plant Head of Wipro Enterprises Ltd; and Mr. Girish Jambekar, Plant Head of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, shared their experiences and addressed queries from the delegation.

Overall, the 2-day industry visit was a valuable learning experience for the delegates, offering firsthand knowledge of cutting-edge practices and innovations contributing to the success of these industries. The companies also shared their CSR and HR initiatives, showcasing why they are truly world-class.

Nineteen delegates from various companies, including Refratechnik (India) Private Limited, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, Alliance World Manufacturing Ltd, Beekay Parts Bazaar Private Limited, Goran Pharma Pvt Ltd, Kimirica Hunter International LLP, Daffy Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, ESSAE DIGITRONICS PVT LTD, Vijayshri Packaging Ltd., PREMIUM PACKAGINGS, and Parle Biscuits Pvt Ltd, participated in this mission. The delegates greatly appreciated the hospitality and information shared by these companies.