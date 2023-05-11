Roorkee (The Hawek): IIT Roorkee celebrated National Technology Day on May 11th, 2023, by organising multiple events in the Multi-Activity Centre Auditorium. The event's objective was to deliberate on opportunities and possibilities for dynamic strategic vision and execution and strengthen the enabling ecosystem for women's empowerment, connectivity, emerging technologies, organic farming, local products, tourism, wellness, self-help groups, Ayurveda and several other important topics. Academia, state, and industry experts discussed opportunities and possibilities for dynamic strategic vision and execution. The events were graced by Lieutenant General Shri Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, and other dignitaries, including Mr. Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head, Hero Motocorp; Brig. Krishnendu Das; Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT, UK; Prof. Meenu Singh, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh; Prof. KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee; and Prof. UP Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee. The event started with a reception for Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and the dignitaries and a visit to Anushruti Academy for the Deaf. The program then followed the assembly of guests, the National Anthem, Kulgeet, and lamp lighting. After the welcome address by Prof. KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, presentations were delivered on R&D at IITR, implementation of NEP 2020, and Life at IITR by the Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy - Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean of Academic Affairs - Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, and Dean of Student Welfare - Prof. Mukesh Kumar Barua, respectively. IIT Roorkee seeks to create an environment that fosters the growth of intellectually capable, innovative and entrepreneurial profes ...