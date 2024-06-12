Manglaur By-Poll In Uttarakhand: Last Date For Withdrawal Of Names Is June 26, Says Haridwar DM

Haridwar: Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal has informed about the by-poll to be held on the Manglaur assembly seat and said that the last date for the withdrawal of names is June 26.

Notably, the Election Commission of India had earlier announced the dates to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies of seven states. The elections will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on July 13.

Speaking with ANI on the nomination process, Garbiyal said, "The nomination process will continue till June 21. The nomination forms will be reviewed on June 24. The date for the withdrawal is June 26. Voting will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will be done on July 13."

He further added, "The code of conduct will remain in force till July 15 and is in effect only in the Manglaur assembly constituency... The nomination papers will be received by the returning officers in the Collectorate office."

The Election Commission will hold by-elections on one seat of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, two seats of Uttarakhand, three seats of Himachal Pradesh, and four seats of Uttarakhand.

The seats in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are Rupauli, Vikravandi, Amarwara (ST) and Jalandhar West (SC) respectively.

The by-elections on two seats of Uttarakhand - Badrinath and Manglaur and the three seats of Himachal Pradesh - Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur will also be conducted.

Meanwhile, the four seats of West Bengal on which the bye-polls are set to take place include Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Maniktala and Bagda (SC).

These seats were vacant due to the resignations or deaths of the sitting MLAs.

The seats of Rupauli, Amarwara (ST), Jalandhar West (SC), Badrinath, Dehra, Nalagarh, Hamirpur, Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), and Bagda fell vacant due to the resignation of respective MLAs of the seat while the seat of Vikravandi, Maniktala, and Manglaur fell vacant due to the death of the respective MLAs of the seat. —ANI