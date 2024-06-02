Police Conduct Probe After Video Shows Theft At Shiva Temple In Haridwar

Haridwar: Police have started an investigation after the video of a person committing theft at a Shiv temple in Haridwar went viral on social media.

The video captured by the temple's CCTV camera shows an individual breaking the donation box at Lord Shiva's temple located in Ganesh Vihar, Jwalapur, Haridwar.

The CO of Jwalapur, Shantanu Parashar, told ANI that the incident occurred on Friday at around 12 or 1 pm. He added that the police have initiated an investigation and are working to identify the individual involved. Further action will be taken by the police once the individual is identified.

"The incident took place yesterday between approximately 12-1 pm. It involves an individual attempting to enter a Shiv Temple in Ganesh Vihar. After entering (the temple), the person tries to break the temple's donation box with a brick. We have started the investigation regarding this matter and are currently in the process of identifying the individual. Further action will be taken accordingly," CO of Jwalapur told ANI. Further information is awaited. —ANI