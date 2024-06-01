Three Seriously Injured Persons In Separate Accidents Airlifted To AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh: The district administration has sent three seriously injured persons in separate accidents near Dabrani and Silkyara in the district for treatment to AIIMS Rishikesh with the help of two helicopters, according to an official statement on Friday.

District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht instructed to airlift the injured as per the need and send them to higher centres on the advice of doctors for better treatment.

It is worth noting that this morning a bus carrying pilgrims from Karnataka to Gangotri from Yamunotri overturned on the road near Silkyara. Seven passengers injured in this accident have been brought to District Hospital Uttarkashi for treatment. Of which a seriously injured passenger named Nagamma (60) resident of Karnataka has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter from the newly constructed helipad in Joshiyada, according said the statement.

On the other hand, in the afternoon, the injured people in the Bolero vehicle which was hit by falling stones from the hill near Dabrani on Gangotri road were brought to Harshil and two injured were brought to the district hospital.

After first aid at the Primary Health Centre in Harshil, two seriously injured were brought to Jhala helipad by ambulance and then sent to AIIMS via helicopter. —ANIa