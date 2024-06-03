CM Dhami Inspects Char Dham Yatra Registration Center In Haridwar

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inspected the Char Dham Yatra registration centre being operated at Rishikul Maidan in Haridwar and took stock of the arrangements.

During the inspection, he also interacted with the devotees who had come for registration and asked their views about the arrangements. The devotees expressed happiness on finding the Chief Minister suddenly among them and also took selfies with him.

He directed to increase the registration counters for devotees if needed and gave instructions to make proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets, coolers etc.

The Chief Minister directed the Senior Superintendent of Police that in case any devotee is cheated, and strict action to be taken against the fraudsters.

He said that our priority is that all the devotees can visit the Dhams and the safety of the devotees is also maintained.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is the economic lifeline of the state.

"This Yatra is also linked to the economy of the state. With the speed at which the number of devotees is increasing in the Char Dham Yatra, it is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate in making the Yatra smooth and simple. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to improve the arrangements further," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami met Mahamandaleshwar Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj in Haridwar and received his blessings.

Notably, amidst the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, devotees at Kedarnath Dham have been enjoying a smooth and seamless darshan experience, due to the assistance provided by the Rudraprayag police.

The Rudraprayag Police also advised the devotees to come to Kedarnath Dham Yatra only after completing their registration.

It is noteworthy that the Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on May 22 issued an advisory for mandatory registration. —ANI