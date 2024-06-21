Unhealthy Lifestyle Leading To Diseases, Awakening Must Happen: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev along with Patanjali Chairman, Acharya Balkrishna performed yoga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Friday, on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, and urged people to make yoga a part of their lives.

Several people including children participated in the event that took place at Patanjali Yogapeeth.

Baba Ramdev said that Yoga has the power to end all the anger and hatred. He added that Yoga has existed for ages and will continue to do so.

Speaking at the event, "To this year's theme 'Yoga for Self and Society', I want to add Yoga for the universe. Yoga is the cure for all diseases and problems of society...I urge everyone to practise Yoga daily...In the past 10 years, Yoga has made progress..." he said at the event.

"Yoga is a science. What modern medical science can not achieve can be attained through yoga. The only thing the government can do is to not disrespect yoga and Ayurveda. The rest needs to be done by the society. The society needs to awaken," Ramdev added.

Stating that the wrong lifestyle is leading to many diseases, the yoga guru said there is need for an 'awakening' of the society.

"The awakening must happen. An unhealthy lifestyle led by the people is the reason why so many diseases are happening. People think wrong and eat wrong. But now by practicing yoga, people's life is getting transformed," he further said.

He also lauded Prime Minister Modi is trying to unite the country with the yoga event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today.

"I want to appeal to people to inculcate the practice of Yoga in their lives and leave all their bad habits. Yoga means to unite only. It unites people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. May the country remain undivided. That is the message of PM Modi," said Ramdev.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's celebrations will span across the Nation, with a notable event termed "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence. —ANI