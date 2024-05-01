IIT Roorkee-Based Startup Linear-AmpTech Triumphs In Dare To Dream 4.0 Contest With Its Groundbreaking Gun-Shot Detection Technology

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a monumental achievement that underscores IIT Roorkee's 177 years of academic excellence and legacy, the institute's dynamic startup ecosystem has once again showcased its prowess on the national stage. IIT Roorkee startup Linearized Amplifier Technologies and Services (Linear-AmpTech) incubated in iHub DivyaSampark, I.I.T Roorkee has secured the top spot in the prestigious Dare to Dream 4.0 Contest hosted by DRDO with their transformative Gunshot Detection and its location estimation system.

Founded in 1847 as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee has grown into a globally recognized institution, maintaining a legacy of academic excellence for 177 years. The institute's dedication to fostering innovation, research, and technological advancements has consistently produced groundbreaking solutions to address contemporary challenges.

Linear-AmpTech's victory in the Dare to Dream 4.0 Contest is a testament to the thriving startup ecosystem at IIT Roorkee. The collaborative environment, mentorship from accomplished alumni, and interdisciplinary approach to innovation have nurtured startups like Linear-AmpTech, enabling them to achieve remarkable success on national and international platforms.

Developed by Linear-AmpTech, this is a state-of-the-art technology related to Gun-shot detection and its location estimation system set to redefine situational awareness in warfare and public safety. Its advanced capabilities in rapid gunshot detection and precise localization promise to empower defense personnel, enhance troop safety, and contribute to proactive crime prevention in smart cities.

This technology, created by Linear-AmpTech, is a cutting-edge system that detects and locates gunshots quickly and accurately. This tech can help soldiers stay safer and even help prevent city crimes by spotting gunshots early.

The genesis of this technology can be traced back to the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee. Undergraduate students Parthsarthi Mishra and Akash Jha, guided by Prof. Karun Rawat, began lab experiments focused on gunshot acoustic signatures. Under the mentorship of IIT Roorkee alumni Vivek Sharma, Linear-AmpTech transformed the concept into an advanced prototype with the collaboration of undergraduate students Amit Kumar, Harsh Kumar, and Aniket Vishwakarma.

Linear-AmpTech and IIT Roorkee presented the technology of Gun-shot detection and its location estimation to DRDO officials at the IIT Roorkee campus. The live demonstration highlighted the system's capabilities, culminating in Linear-AmpTech's first-prize win in the Open category: Exploring Unthinkable and Unimaginable.

Prof. Karun Rawat, Founding Director Linear Amptech, and Associate Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IIT Roorkee) commented, "This victory is a testament to IIT Roorkee's innovative spirit and collaborative ethos. This technology of Gun-Shot detection and its location estimation has immense potential to revolutionise situational awareness and underscores our commitment to developing technologies that make a difference."

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, stated, " We are immensely proud of Linear-AmpTech's achievement in the Dare to Dream 4.0 Contest. This success reaffirms IIT Roorkee's position as a hub of technological innovation and excellence, shaping India's future. Our collaboration with initiatives like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Skill India' underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and skill development, empowering our youth to contribute effectively to India's growth trajectory."

This achievement underscores the vibrant startup ecosystem at IIT Roorkee and highlights the transformative potential of technology in enhancing defense and public safety. This victory reaffirms IIT Roorkee's position as a leader in fostering innovation and excellence, exemplified by its collaborations with initiatives such as 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Skill India', which aim to empower youth and drive India's growth trajectory forward.