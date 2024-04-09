IIT Roorkee and NHLML Celebrate Historic Collaboration in Ropeway Development

The first-ever collaboration between the NHAI and an academic institution.

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Roorkee and the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) (an SPV of NHAI), marking a significant alliance in the realm of ropeway development. The collaboration is a significant milestone in both institutions' commitment to excellence and societal advancement.



Under the visionary leadership of Prof. K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Shri Prakash Gaur, CEO of NHLML, the collaborative effort aims to elevate the quality of Indian ropeway components to international standards. This strategic partnership not only underscores IIT Roorkee's esteemed reputation and expertise but also signifies the first-ever collaboration between the NHAI and an academic institution.



This strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee and NHLML aims to elevate the quality of Indian ropeway components to international standards, in alignment with the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary project, “Parvatmala Pariyojana.” Under this initiative, the Government plans to develop over 250 projects spanning more than 1200 kilometers of ropeways in the next five years, with a focus on enhancing safety and affordability across India's ropeway projects.



This collaboration marks a significant stride towards raising awareness among tourists about sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, complementing the Government of India's ambitious Green Urban Transport Scheme (GUTS). Recognizing the emerging significance of ropeways in India, there is a concerted effort to develop an ecosystem and foster capacity building nationwide, positioning ropeways as a viable alternative mode of transportation. These efforts align with the objectives outlined in the National Tourism Policy (NTP) and the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.



Furthermore, this partnership actively supports initiatives such as PMKVY 4.0 and the Skill India Mission, emphasizing the importance of skill development and training in the ropeway sector. By integrating these efforts, the collaboration between IIT Roorkee and NHLML is poised to drive significant advancements in ropeway technology and infrastructure while promoting sustainable transportation solutions across India.



The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Sh. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister RT & H, who lauded the initiative for its potential to revolutionize transportation technology. Minister Gadkari emphasized the importance of ropeway development in enhancing accessibility, reducing congestion, and promoting eco-friendly travel modes.



Sh. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Union Minister RT & H, who was present at the MoU signing said “As the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, I applaud such initiatives that contribute to the advancement of transportation technology. Ropeway development holds promise for enhancing accessibility, reducing congestion, and promoting eco-friendly modes of travel. I am optimistic that the outcomes of this collaboration will not only benefit the stakeholders involved but also contribute to the overall progress of our transportation ecosystem”



"I am delighted to highlight the strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our dedication to advancing technology and infrastructure, particularly in fostering connectivity. Ropeways hold immense importance in enhancing accessibility, and through this MoU, we aim to harness our expertise in engineering and technology to drive growth and innovation in the transportation sector," stated Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.



“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will not only drive innovation in the field of ropeway technology but also provide unique learning experiences for our team. Together with IIT Roorkee, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry, contributing to the overall progress of transportation solutions in India” said Shri Prakash Gaur, CEO, NHLML.



In addition to joint research projects aimed at enhancing safety and affordability in ropeway projects, IIT Roorkee and NHLML will organize Seminars/Symposiums/Conferences/ Workshops to facilitate capacity building in the ropeway industry.



IIT Roorkee facilitates interdisciplinary research efforts as a prominent participant in such collaborations. Drawing upon expertise from various fields such as engineering, logistics, and environmental sciences, the institute contributes significantly to developing robust and sustainable ropeway systems tailored to the unique needs of mountainous regions while prioritizing ecological conservation.



The partnership between IIT Roorkee and NHLML is poised to deliver tangible benefits for the institutions and communities residing in remote or geographically challenging areas. By enhancing connectivity and accessibility, the collaborative efforts led by IIT Roorkee can catalyze socio-economic development and elevate the quality of life for individuals in these regions.



Overall, this historic collaboration between IIT Roorkee and NHLML holds promise for fostering innovation and addressing transportation challenges in mountainous terrains, exemplifying the importance of academia-industry partnerships in driving societal progress.