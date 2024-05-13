Rotary Club Apar Ganges Roorkee Felicitated The Unsung Heroes Of Jal Sansthan Sewer Ganga At An Event Held At NIH

Haridwar (The Hawk): Rotary Club Upper Gages, led by Captain Salil Shandilya, President of the Club, organised an event at National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) to felicitate the sewer employees of National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and showed solidarity and gratitude to the Jal Sansthan Sewer Ganga Department.

Despite the tough challenges, the employees work diligently to maintain the cleanliness of the city and ensure proper functioning of the sewer system.

During the event, Captain Salil Shandilya appreciated the exemplary work of the department in maintaining public health standards and praised AE Junaid Gaud and the efforts of the department in maintaining the health of the sewer system. As a token of appreciation, Rotary Club presented uniforms and towels to all the department employees. In addition, the event served as a platform to address the financial and professional challenges faced by these workers. The urgent need to advocate for their rights including petitioning the government for better job security and salary was discussed. Former Rotary Club President Mrs. Nidhi Shandilya stressed the urgency of improving the working conditions of dedicated individuals and said, "Rotary Club Upper Ganges stands in solidarity with the hardworking workers of Jal Sansthan Sewer Ganga Department." Assistant Engineer Junaid Gaud said that till date no institution or organization has taken care of sewer employees, but Rotary has continuously taken initiatives to honor and uplift the employees and they have given respect to the person standing in the last row, for which a heartfelt thanks to Nidhi Shandilya ji. Ravindra Patu, Neetu, Charan all employees were present on this occasion. In the end, the event concluded with a new commitment from all stakeholders to advocate for the interests of these essential workers and advocate for their well-being.