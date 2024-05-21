IIT Roorkee Licensed Technology With Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited, India, have signed a Technology Transfer Agreement on the technology that has been developed at IIT Roorkee by Faculty Prof. Gowrish Basavarajappa, entitled “A scalable balun filter” with application number 202211022250 and Patent no. 510886.

The invention developed at IIT Roorkee is a balun filter to integrate the functionality of two essential components of the RF communication system namely balun and filter, within a single filtering component. Its unique feature is that the systematic methodology for a balun filter which is used to scale the design to higher order filters and to provide a filter which enables compactness and eliminates the additional insertion loss and imbalance loss arising from the balun.

Speaking about the program, Kaushik Manjanbail, Director, Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited said, “The recent technology transfer from IIT Roorkee marks a significant step in our mission to revolutionize the field of wireless technology. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to IIT Roorkee for their unwavering commitment to exploring new avenues for growth and expansion and we are excited about the potential of our technology in the field of RF communication systems. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, we are poised to become a major player in this dynamic field”.

Speaking on the collaboration with Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsor Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), IIT Roorkee, said, “At IIT Roorkee, our mission is to bridge the gap between academic research and industry needs. This technology transfer to Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited epitomizes our dedication to fostering innovation that not only advances scientific understanding but also leads to tangible technological progress. Wireless communication is at the forefront of technological evolution, and our work in RF communication systems represents a leap forward in efficiency and capability. By transferring this technology, we are confident that it will develop to its fullest potential, driving significant advancements in the field". Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, “We believe that this partnership will not only enhance the technological prowess of Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited but also open up new horizons for future research and development in wireless technology. This technology transfer is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to making a meaningful impact on society”.