Groundwater Resource Assessment Workshop Concludes Successfully At IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): The two-day workshop on 'Groundwater Resource Assessment using Geophysical Tools and Techniques' organized by the Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Guideline Geo and Pan-India Consultant Pvt. Ltd., concluded on 26th April 2024. The workshop witnessed an overwhelming response with over 300 applications, out of which 129 participants were shortlisted. The event aimed to provide hands-on experience and theoretical insights into state-of-the-art geophysical investigation techniques crucial for the assessment of groundwater resources.

Prof. Brijesh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of the workshop, emphasized the critical role of such workshops in managing the depleting groundwater resources. He mentioned: "This workshop has provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering collaboration, and promoting sustainable groundwater management practices. The overwhelming response and active participation of experts and professionals reflect the importance and relevance of the topic."

The workshop brought together Indian and foreign professionals, researchers, and academicians from prestigious organizations, universities, and colleges to share knowledge and expertise. The workshop commenced with an inaugural session followed by lectures by eminent resource persons in the field, including Ms. Morgan Sander from ABEM - USA, Prof. Elango Lakshmanan from IIT Madras, and Sri. Sushil Gupta, former CGWB Chairperson, Mr. Vivek Bansal (Vice president PAN India Consultants Pvt Ltd), Mr Per Westholm-USA (Director Guideline Geo), Dr AmlanJyoti Kar, Sri S K Chauhan from THDC Rishikesh. Mr. Naresh Agarwal (General Manager Pan-India), Sri Naman Agarawal (Manager, Pan-India), Sri Vijay Upreti (Regional Manager-Asia South Pan-India), Sri Piyush Dwivedi (Country Manager of In-Situ corporation)) also interacted with the workshop participants. The sessions covered a range of topics from Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) survey to groundwater governance, coastal groundwater assessment, and more.

Field studies were conducted at LBS Ground, where participants had the opportunity to acquire raw data using ERT/TEM systems, guided by experts from IIT Roorkee and Ms. Morgan Sander from ABEM - USA. The data acquired will be processed and analyzed to visualize hydrogeological strata, aiding in informed decision-making related to groundwater resource management.

Day two of the workshop delved into advanced topics like machine learning aided digital rocks physics models, saline freshwater interface delineation, and technology advancements in groundwater monitoring and management. The sessions were led by experts such as Prof. Mayur Pal from Kaunas University of Technology, Dr. Ranjan Sinha from Cairn Oil & Gas, and Shri Prasant Kumar Rai from CGWB, among others.

Talking about the workshop Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee said: "The success of this workshop reaffirms IIT Roorkee's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary collaborations and equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge required to address pressing environmental challenges." The workshop also highlighted the collaboration between academia and industry, underscoring the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in addressing complex environmental challenges. This collaboration was exemplified by the participation of professionals from Pan-India Consultant Pvt. Ltd., who shared insights on "Make in India" efforts and the role of technology in groundwater management.

