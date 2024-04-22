Indo-French Seminar at IIT Roorkee Culminates in Success, Fostering International Collaboration in Advanced Control Systems

Towards Safer Horizons - IIT Roorkee's Novel Model for Enhancing Himalayan Landslide Forecasting.

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) successfully concluded its Indo-French Seminar on "Advances in Robust Nonlinear Control for Uncertain Dynamic Systems: Theory and Applications," held from April 15 to 19, 2024.



Hosted by the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Roorkee, in partnership with École Centrale de Nantes, France, the seminar brought together leading experts and participants from India and France to explore the latest developments in robust and nonlinear control methodologies.



The seminar featured insightful sessions covering various aspects of control theory, including sliding mode control, adaptive techniques, and event-triggered strategies, along with their practical applications in diverse fields such as energy systems and robotics.



Prof. Sohom Chakrabarty, Course Coordinator from IIT Roorkee, expressed his satisfaction with the event's outcomes, stating, "The seminar served as a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and knowledge exchange among researchers and industry professionals. It was heartening to witness the enthusiasm and engagement of participants in exploring advanced control systematic solutions to solve real-world challenges."



Esteemed speakers from leading French institutions, including École Centrale de Nantes, University of Caen Normandy, INRIA Lille, and various Indian Institutes of Technology and universities, delivered expert lectures in dedicated technical tracks at the Indo-French Seminar hosted by IIT Roorkee. Topics ranged from robust nonlinear control methodologies to their practical applications, showcasing a diverse array of expertise and perspectives in the field of control systems and engineering.



Prof. Franck Plestan, French Coordinator from École Centrale de Nantes, expressed his happiness around the seminar, “IIT Roorkee provided a great atmosphere with high spirits among the participants. The discussions had been wonderful and we look forward to engaging in bilateral academic exchanges that would result in impactful engineering innovations for the future.”



The seminar concluded with a valedictory session graced by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, who emphasized the importance of international collaborations in advancing scientific research and technological innovation.



In his closing remarks, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "The Indo-French seminar exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing that defines the academic community at IIT Roorkee. Such initiatives not only enhance our understanding of complex control systems but also pave the way for impactful research collaborations across borders."



The success of the seminar underscores IIT Roorkee's commitment to fostering academic excellence and facilitating global partnerships in pursuit of innovation and societal development.