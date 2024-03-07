Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 Concludes With Resounding Success

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, the third edition of the prestigious conference series, concluded successfully, bringing together over 50 international experts and 12 sponsors/exhibitors to address critical water-related issues. Themed "Responsible Water Management and Circular Economy," the event facilitated diverse discussions on water governance, circular economy principles, smart management, and ecosystem rejuvenation. With forthcoming publications and special issues in peer-reviewed journals, the conference solidified its position as a global leader in water research and innovation, aiming to accelerate the adoption of sustainable water management practices for a resilient and water-secure future. The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, jointly organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH)Roorkee, reached its grand finale today with the valedictory session held at the conclave venue.

The event, which commenced on March 03, 2024, witnessed an array of esteemed dignitaries, experts, and scholars coming together to deliberate on pressing water-related issues and explore innovative solutions. It served as a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities to address water resources management challenges.

The valedictory session, held on March 06, 2024, commenced with the ceremonial invitation of dignitaries to the dais. Following this, the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) team offered a soulful rendition of 'Jal Stuti', paying homage to the importance of water in our lives.

Shri Brijendra Swaroop, Director-General of NMCG, emphasized the pivotal role of the event in fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable water management practices, stating, "The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, hosted in collaboration with the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has been instrumental in catalyzing meaningful discourse and partnerships essential for advancing sustainable water management practices. It is through such collective efforts that we can strive towards our shared goal of ensuring the cleanliness and rejuvenation of our sacred rivers. He also emphasized the need to reuse greywater to reduce the pressure on freshwater."

M.K. Goel, Director of NIH Roorkee, delivered an insightful address, reflecting on the significance of the conclave and its contributions to advancing water research and management practices.

Professor Arun Kumar presented a comprehensive report on the conclave, highlighting the key takeaways and outcomes from the various sessions held during the event and declared that the 4th edition of the Roorkee water conclave shall be held on Feb 25-27, 2026. The session proceeded with the announcement of the Best PICO Presentation Awards, selected by a jury of 10 members led by Professor N.K. Goel, followed by the distribution of awards by the Director-General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Director of NIH Roorkee.

Expressing gratitude to the individuals who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of the conclave, Prof Ankit Agarwal extended heartfelt thanks and presented mementoes as tokens of appreciation. The session concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem, symbolizing unity and patriotism. The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 witnessed a remarkable gathering of global expertise, with participation from 15 countries and a diverse lineup of 30 keynote speakers, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Supported by 4 sponsors and 7 exhibitors, the conference explored 10 thematic areas through 323 accepted abstracts, fostering discussions in 5 plenary and technical sessions. Collaboration with leading organizations like NIDM, IAHS, NMCG, Ministry of Jal Shakti, DHI, SERB, NABARD, and others enriched the discourse, ensuring alignment with policy frameworks. Anticipation surrounds the forthcoming publication of a book with 11 chapters and two special journal issues, signalling a continued impact beyond the event and driving forward a sustainable water management agenda.