IIT Roorkee licensed 03 technologies to Permionics Global Technologies, Vadodara, Gujarat

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee's groundbreaking technologies promise an eco-friendly future by revolutionizing caustic production and paving the way for cleaner energy, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has signed technology transfer agreement with M/s Permionics Global Technologies, Vadodara, Gujarat, India for licensing of three innovative, environmentally sustainable Technologies based on electro membrane process of caustic production from silica-rich washing-soda solution (green liquor of soda pulping process) with potential scope of eliminating staple burning issues in paddy/wheat fields



The technologies are developed by Prof. Sujay Chattopadhyay and Priyabrata Mandal, Priya Goel and Bhuvanesh E. from the of the Department of Polymer and Process Engineering, IIT Roorkee., these patented technologies EED (electro-electro dialysis) setup eliminates silica issues and solid waste generation commonly encountered in conventional lime-based causticization techniques along with continuous co-generation of hydrogen gas, the source for clean energy generation. SERB (IMPRINT-II) and M/s STAR Paper Mills, SRE were the funding agencies for the research projects executed at IITR.



Speaking about the technology, Mr Satyajai Mayor, Managing Director, Permionics, said IIT Roorkee's technology transfer is crucial for innovation and sustainable development, introducing efficient production processes and eco-friendly solutions, benefiting academia, industry, and society as a whole. By leveraging the research and innovations developed at institutions like IIT Roorkee, we can create a brighter future.



Speaking on the collaboration with Permonics, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsor Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), IIT Roorkee, said, By aligning their efforts towards sustainability, IIT Roorkee and Permionics are contributing to a more resilient and eco-conscious future, where technological progress goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship. The collaboration between Permionics and IIT Roorkee, in our opinion, is a prime example of the way research institutions and industry can work together to foster innovation while emphasizing sustainability.



Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted Sustainable development is crucial in today's world, and advancements like more efficient and environmentally-friendly production processes can make a significant difference. These technologies transfer not only benefit academia and industry but also contribute to the well-being of society as a whole It's admirable these efforts such as this are assisting in laying the foundation for a more sustainable future.